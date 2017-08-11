FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-SEACOR Marine Holdings enters into a joint-venture with Montco Offshore​
2017年8月11日

BRIEF-SEACOR Marine Holdings enters into a joint-venture with Montco Offshore​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc

* SEACOR Marine Holdings says ‍on August 10, Co's unit entered into a JV contribution, formation agreement​ - SEC filing

* SEACOR Marine Holdings - ‍Pursuant to agreement SLH and MOI agreed to contribute in aggregate 19 self-propelled, self-elevating liftboat vessels ​

* The joint venture contribution and formation agreement was entered into with Montco Offshore Inc ​

* SEACOR Marine Holdings - ‍In exchange for contributions of assets, SLH, MOI to receive equity interests in FGH in proportion to values of respective assets

* SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc - It is expected that SLH will own a majority of equity interests in Falcon Global Holdings LLC​ Source text: [bit.ly/2uwbhMz] Further company coverage:

