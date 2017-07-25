FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点36分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Seagate Technology Plc says company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc:

* Seagate Technology Plc - on July 25, 2017, company committed to an additional restructuring plan to reduce its cost structure

* Seagate Technology Plc says pursuant to restructuring plan, company intends to reduce its global headcount by approximately 600 employees

* Seagate Technology Plc says savings generated from restructuring plan are expected to be recognized beginning in Q1 of fiscal year 2018

* Seagate Technology Plc - savings generated from plan will represent approximately $90 million in savings on an annual run rate basis

* Seagate Technology - reduction in global headcount is expected to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $50 million, primarily in Q1 of FY 2018

* Majority of the pre-tax charges charges will be comprised of cash expenditures on severance and employee-related costs Source text: (bit.ly/2vWoA9n) Further company coverage:

