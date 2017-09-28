BRIEF-Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire Toshiba Memory Corporation

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍commits to provide up to $1.25 billion in financing​

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍expects to enter into a long-term nand supply agreement​

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍Seagate expects this transaction to be accretive to its earnings​