BRIEF-Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc
* Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire Toshiba Memory Corporation
* Seagate Technology Plc - commits to provide up to $1.25 billion in financing
* Seagate Technology Plc - expects to enter into a long-term nand supply agreement
* Seagate Technology - to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity that entered into deal with Toshiba to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp
* Seagate Technology Plc - Seagate has committed to provide up to $1.25 billion in financing to support acquisition
* Seagate Technology Plc - Seagate expects this transaction to be accretive to its earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: