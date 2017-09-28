FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点18分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire Toshiba Memory Corporation

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍commits to provide up to $1.25 billion in financing​

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍expects to enter into a long-term nand supply agreement​

* Seagate Technology - to participate in consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity that entered into deal with Toshiba to acquire Toshiba Memory Corp

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍Seagate has committed to provide up to $1.25 billion in financing to support acquisition​

* Seagate Technology Plc - ‍Seagate expects this transaction to be accretive to its earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

