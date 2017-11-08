BRIEF-Sealed Air Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed air reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $4.4 billion
* Sealed Air Corp - net sales of $1.1 billion increased 6% on an as reported basis
* Sealed Air Corp sees free cash flow of $400 million for full year 2017
* Sealed Air Corp sees full year 2017 adjusted eps of $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sealed Air - on constant dollar basis, North America sales increased 7%, Asia Pacific was up 3%, and EMEA and Latin America were up 2% for the quarter
* Sealed Air-net income in Q3 was “unfavorably” impacted by $24 million of special items,including $9 million restructuring & other associated costs
* Sealed Air Corp - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: