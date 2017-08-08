FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月8日 / 上午11点21分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $4.3 billion

* Q2 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.80 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍raised outlook for adjusted ebitda, adjusted eps and free cash flow​

* Sealed air corp - expect top-line growth to continue into second half of year

* Sealed air corp - currency had a negative impact on total qtrly net sales of 0.7%, or $7 million

* Sealed air corp - net sales in north america increased 9%. Asia pacific declined 2% while latin america and emea declined 4% each in quarter

* Sealed air corp - currency is not expected to have a material impact on net sales, adjusted ebitda or adjusted eps for full year 2017

* Sealed air corp - company now anticipates 2017 free cash flow to be approximately $400 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed air corp sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $175 million and cash restructuring payments of approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

