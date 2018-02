Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sean Gordon:

* SEAN GORDON REPORTS A 8.81 PCT STAKE IN NTN BUZZTIME INC AS OF JAN 24 - SEC FILING

* SEAN GORDON SAYS ON JAN 24, GORDON SENT NTN BUZZTIME INC'S BOARD A LETTER REQUESTING TO NOMINATE HIMSELF AS A DIRECTOR Source text: bit.ly/2nKQ9zR Further company coverage: