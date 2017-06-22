BRIEF-Sears Canada seeks creditor protection

June 22 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc

* Sears Canada seeks creditor protection to pursue restructuring plan

* Sears Canada - Certain of its subsidiaries have applied to Ontario Superior Court of Justice for Protection under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act

* Says ‍hopes to exit CCAA protection as soon as possible in 2017​

* Sears Canada Inc - "Continued liquidity pressures facing company as well as legacy components of its business are preventing it from making further progress"