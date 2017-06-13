FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日

BRIEF-Sears Holdings provides strategic restructuring update

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp-

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍on track to achieve $1.25 billion in annualized cost savings in 2017​

* Sears Holdings Corp - actions include elimination of approximately 400 full-time positions at our corporate offices and support functions globally

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍certain positions at field operations will be impacted by th restructuring actions​

* Sears Holdings Corp - majority of eliminated positions are related to corporate workforce at sears holdings' headquarters in hoffman estates

* Sears Holdings -as part of restructuring, first eliminated open positions and reduced contract employees in an effort to minimize impact on employees

* Sears Holdings Corp - ‍sears holdings has actioned nearly $1.0 billion in annualized cost savings to date​

* Sears Holdings - continue to evaluate strategic options across our portfolio to unlock value from our assets through partnerships, joint ventures or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

