2 天前
BRIEF-Sears says entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点21分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Sears says entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* On August 1, co, through units entered amendment to letter of credit, reimbursement agreement dated Dec 28, 2016​ - SEC filing

* Sears Holdings - extends maturity of $271 million committed under existing LC facility from original maturity date of Dec 28, 2017 through Dec 28, 2018

* Amendment also increases pricing under LC facility, provides for release of all real estate collateral that secured existing facility​

* Says amendment eliminates unused portion of facility - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fbuFfd) Further company coverage:

