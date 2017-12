Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp:

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2018 TO JAN 2019

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - ALSO INTENDS TO OBTAIN NEW SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* SEARS HOLDINGS CORP - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SECURED CREDIT FACILITY TO FUND PAYMENT OF ABOUT $407 MILLION INTO SEARS PENSION PLANS