Oct 25 (Reuters) - Seaspine Holdings Corp:

* Seaspine announces preliminary results for third quarter 2017

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $130 million to $132 million

* Seaspine Holdings Corp- ‍q3 total revenue is expected to be $31.7 million​

* Seaspine Holdings Corp- ‍updating full-year 2017 revenue guidance to be in range of $130 million to $132 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: