BRIEF-Seattle Genetics And Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announce Multi-Program Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SEATTLE GENETICS AND PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE MULTI-PROGRAM IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY COLLABORATION

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍SEATTLE GENETICS WILL PAY PIERIS A $30 MILLION UPFRONT FEE, TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UP TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS​

* SEATTLE GENETICS - CO, PIERIS TO EVALUATE BISPECIFIC IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AGENTS COMBINING PIERIS’ ANTICALIN TECHNOLOGY WITH SOME OF CO‘S CANCER-TARGETED ANTIBODIES

* SEATTLE GENETICS - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT CO TO PAY PIERIS UP TO $1.2 BILLION IN TOTAL SUCCESS-BASED PAYMENTS ACROSS THREE PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍SEATTLE GENETICS WILL SOLELY DEVELOP, FUND AND COMMERCIALIZE OTHER TWO PROGRAMS​

* SEATTLE GENETICS-PIERIS PHARMA, CO HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPING MULTIPLE TARGETED BISPECIFIC IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TREATMENTS FOR BLOOD CANCERS

* SEATTLE GENETICS INC - ‍PRIOR TO INITIATION OF A PIVOTAL TRIAL, PIERIS MAY OPT INTO GLOBAL CO-DEVELOPMENT AND U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION OF SECOND PROGRAM​

* SEATTLE GENETICS - PRIOR TO INITIATION OF PIVOTAL TRIAL, PIERIS MAY OPT FOR A SHARE IN GLOBAL COSTS, PROFITS ON 50/50 BASIS FOR SECOND PROGRAM