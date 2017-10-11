FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​
2017年10月11日 / 下午12点43分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Says ‍announces additional clinical collaborations to evaluate SGN-LIV1A in triple negative breast cancer​

* Seattle Genetics - SGN-LIV1A ‍will be tested in combination with Keytruda in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial as first line treatment for locally advanced and metastatic TNBC​ ‍triple negative breast cancer

* Seattle Genetics - SGN-LIV1A in combination with standard chemotherapy will also be evaluated in phase 2 I-spy 2 trial for newly diagnosed stage 2 or 3 HER2 negative breast cancer​

* Seattle Genetics - ‍four clinical studies are underway or planned for SGN-LIV1A in breast cancer, with a focus on triple negative breast cancer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

