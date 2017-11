Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate phase 1B trial of Enfortumab Vedotin in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer

* Primary objective of trial is to assess safety and tolerability of Enfortumab Vedotin in combination with CPI therapy​