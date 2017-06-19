BRIEF-Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 trial of vadastuximab talirine

June 19 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia

* Seattle Genetics Inc - will closely review data and consult with FDA to determine future plans for vadastuximab talirine development program

* Seattle Genetics - data indicated higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections in vadastuximab talirine-containing arm versus control arm of trial

* Says ‍based on available data, safety concerns in this trial do not appear related to hepatotoxicity​

* Seattle Genetics Inc - suspending patient enrollment and treatment in all of its vadastuximab talirine clinical trials

* Seattle Genetics - on track to advance enfortumab vedotin into a pivotal trial in metastatic urothelial cancer in H2 2017 under collaboration with Astellas