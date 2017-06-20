BRIEF-Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to fda for Adcetris

June 20 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc:

* Seattle Genetics submits supplemental biologics license application to FDA for Adcetris® (brentuximab vedotin) in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma

* Seattle Genetics Inc - adcetris is currently not approved for treatment of ctcl

* Seattle Genetics- trial achieved primary endpoint with adcetris treatment arm demonstrating highly statistically significant improvement for adcetris

* Seattle Genetics- bla based on trial results from phase 3 alcanza,phase 2 investigator-sponsored studies in cutaneous t-cell lymphoma for adcetris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: