BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上8点50分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment ‍implements restructuring program

2 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment - ‍implemented restructuring program

* Seaworld Entertainment - co had previously announced in August 2017 that it was identifying an additional $25.0 million in potential gross cost savings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍restructuring program involves elimination of about 350 positions by end of Q4 2017 across certain of co’s theme parks, headquarters​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍ as restructuring program, co expects to record approximately $5.1 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in Q3 of 2017​

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - ‍restructuring charges relate to severance and other expenses incurred in connection with restructuring program​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍for Q3 2017 and for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will reduce co’s reported earnings​

* Seaworld Entertainment- ‍ for Q3 2017, for nine month period ended September 30, 2017, the restructuring charges will not impact co's adjusted EBITDA​ Source text : (bit.ly/2kX0db3) Further company coverage:

