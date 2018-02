BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Names John Reilly As Interim CEO

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION PLAN

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC - JOHN T. REILLY NAMED INTERIM CEO OF SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC - YOSHIKAZU MARUYAMA BECOMES INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC - UNDER PLAN, CURRENT CHIEF PARKS OPERATIONS OFFICER, REILLY, HAS BECOME INTERIM CEO SUCCEEDING JOEL MANBY

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC - MARUYAMA WILL RESUME HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN WHEN ‍A PERMANENT CEO IS APPOINTED

* SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC - ‍LEADERSHIP CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​