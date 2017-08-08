BRIEF-SeaWorld Entertainment reports Q2 loss per share $2.05

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc reports second quarter and first half 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $2.05

* Q2 revenue $373.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $394.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Expects adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to be in range of $280 million to $310 million​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍expects to achieve its targeted $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018​

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍expects to achieve targeted $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018, is identifying additional areas for cost reduction​

* SeaWorld Entertainment - ‍Decline in U.S. Domestic attendance was primarily driven by reduced national advertising, competitive pressures​ in quarter

* SeaWorld Entertainment - 'Identifying an additional $25 million in potential savings, which we believe could be saved outright or reinvested in our marketing efforts"

* SeaWorld Entertainment - Co believes Seaworld San Diego was further impacted by "Public perception issues"

* SeaWorld Entertainment - Company is also relaunching reputation campaign and increasing its marketing efforts particularly in its California markets

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - ‍Net loss for Q2 of 2017 includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $269.3 million​