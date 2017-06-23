FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman david d'alessandro's offered immediate resignation
2017年6月23日 / 晚上9点41分 / 1 个月前

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld entertainment says on June 22, committee unanimously recommended that board reject chairman David D'alessandro's offered immediate resignation

* Seaworld Entertainment says disinterested members of board thereafter unanimously resolved to reject D'alessandro's immediate resignation

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - disinterested members of board agreed with D'alessandro's that he will step down on December 31, 2017

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - in June 2017, co received a subpoena in connection with an investigation by U.S. DOJ

* Seaworld Entertainment-U.S. DOJ subpoena concerning disclosures, public statements made by co, certain executives and/or individuals on/before August 2014

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc- on June 16, board of directors formed special committee comprised of independent directors with respect to DOJ inquiries

* Seaworld Entertainment- received subpoenas from staff of U.S. Sec in connection with matters including those regarding impact of "blackfish" documentary, others Source text: (bit.ly/2sAeVXj) Further company coverage:

