1 个月内
BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月26日 / 上午10点27分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Second Sight Medical Products says Thomas Miller notified company he was submitting his resignation as CFO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer

* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role Source text: [bit.ly/2rT47k2] Further company coverage:

