Nov 2 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* Second Sight receives full FDA approval to begin first Orion human clinical study

* Second sight-‍completed additional device testing, addressed remaining questions requested by FDA in prior conditional approval announced on Aug 28

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - ‍approval for Orion human clinical study allows two U.S. Sites to enroll up to five total patients​