BRIEF-SecureWorks Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

June 6 (Reuters) - SecureWorks Corp:

* SecureWorks reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $114 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SecureWorks Corp qtrly gross margin increased 250 basis points over last year; non-gaap gross margin increased 220 basis points over last year

* SecureWorks Corp - for Q2, company expects revenue to be in range of $113 to $114 million on both a gaap and non-gaap basis

* SecureWorks -For Q2, expects net loss per share to be in range of $0.17 to $0.18, non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.08 to $0.09

* SecureWorks Corp sees for fiscal year 2018, revenue to be in range of $459 to $464 million. Non-Gaap revenue to be in range of $460 to $465 million

* SecureWorks Corp sees for fiscal year 2018, net loss to be in range of $53 to $55 million and adjusted EBITDA loss to be in range of $24 to $28 million

* SecureWorks Corp sees for fiscal year 2018, net loss per share to be in range of $0.66 to $0.69

* SecureWorks Corp sees for fiscal year 2018, non-gaap net loss per share to be in range of $0.30 to $0.33

* SecureWorks Corp sees for fiscal year 2018, capital expenditures to be approximately $18 to $20 million

* SecureWorks Corp sees monthly recurring revenue to be in range of $34.4 to $36.4 million at end of q4 of fiscal 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $114.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $461.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SecureWorks Corp - monthly recurring revenue as of May 5, 2017 increased 10.4 percent to $31.9 million from $28.9 million as of May 1, 2016