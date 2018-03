Feb 28 (Reuters) - ‍Securitas Ab:

* AGREED TO ACQUIRE DIVISION KRATOS PUBLIC SAFETY AND SECURITY FROM KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS ​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE IS ABOUT MSEK 550 ON CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SECURITAS EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018 AND 2019, AND ACCRETIVE AS OF 2020​