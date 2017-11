Nov 14 (Reuters) - Security National Financial Corp :

* SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* Q3 REVENUE $71.97 MILLION

* SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP - ‍NET GAIN PER COMMON SHARE WAS $.07 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: