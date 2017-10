Oct 27 (Reuters) - Select Income Reit:

* Select Income REIT announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Select Income REIT qtrly same property cash basis NOI increased by 1.7%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: