FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 中午12点23分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp

* Select Medical and Dignity Health announce signing of a definitive agreement to combine Concentra and U.S. Healthworks

* Select Medical- ‍Following closing of transaction, dignity health will own 20% equity interest in combined entity holding concentra and U.S. Healthworks​

* Says ‍transaction values U.S. Healthworks at $753 million​

* Select Medical Holdings - ‍Dignity Health will receive 20% equity interest in combined entity, valued at $238 million, remainder of purchase price in cash​

* Select Medical- ‍Co, Dignity Health signs agreement to combine Concentra Group Holdings, LLC with U.S. Healthworks, Inc, unit of Dignity Health Holdings

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍Transaction will occur through equity purchase and contribution agreement​

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - ‍Concentra will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of stock of U.S. Healthworks from DHHC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below