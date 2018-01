Jan 2 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR LMB-100 AND SVP-RAPAMYCIN COMBINATION THERAPY

* SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC - ENROLLMENT OF UP TO 18 PATIENTS IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AT NCI DURING Q1 OF 2018