1 个月前
BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences reports $50 mln private placement
2017年6月26日 / 下午12点37分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Selecta Biosciences reports $50 mln private placement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc:

* Selecta Biosciences announces $50 million private placement

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - entered agreements to sell securities in private placement that is expected to result in proceeds to company of $50 million

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - plans to use proceeds from financing primarily for ongoing clinical development of selecta's lead product candidate, sel-212

* Selecta Biosciences-expects addition of proceeds to balance sheet will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - certain new,existing institutional investors agreed to purchase aggregate of 2.75 million shares at a price of $16.00 per share

* Selecta Biosciences Inc - additionally, a member of board agreed to purchase, for aggregate purchase price of about $6 million, shares and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

