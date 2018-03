March 6 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc:

* SEMAFO REPORTS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $107 MILLION IN 2017

* SEMAFO INC QTRLY ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 49,500 OUNCES COMPARED TO 55,100 OUNCES FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* SEMAFO INC QTRLY ‍GOLD SALES OF $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $69.1 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* SEMAFO INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.01​