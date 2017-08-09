BRIEF-SEMAFO reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc

* SEMAFO delivers cash flow from operations of $23.6 million in second quarter 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SEMAFO Inc - Qtrly ‍gold production of 47,600 ounces compared to 61,300 ounces for same period in 2016​

* SEMAFO Inc - ‍Reiterates its 2017 outlook of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold​

* SEMAFO Inc - Qtrly gold sales revenues $59.3 million versus $76.6 million

* SEMAFO Inc - Qtrly gold sales revenues $59.3 million versus $76.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $59.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S