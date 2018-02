Feb 9 (Reuters) - SEMAFO Inc:

* SEMAFO INC - HAS SUBSCRIBED TO 33.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF SAVARY GOLD CORP AT A PRICE OF $0.06 PER COMMON SHARE

* SEMAFO INC - ‍ FOLLOWING CLOSING, CO HOLDS ABOUT 15.5 PERCENT OF SAVARY'S COMMON SHARES