Dec 21 (Reuters) - SemCAMS:

* SEMCAMS SIGNS LONG-TERM PROCESSING AGREEMENTS AND ANNOUNCES NEW DUVERNAY SOUR GAS PLANT

* SEMCAMS SAYS SIGNED 15-YEAR GAS PROCESSING AGREEMENTS WITH MURPHY OIL COMPANY LTD

* SEMCAMS - AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS WITH 2 ACTIVE OPERATORS DEVELOPING DUVERNAY, MONTNEY IN KAYBOB AREA