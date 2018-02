BRIEF-SemGroup Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.03

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Semgroup Corp:

* SEMGROUP REPORTS HIGHER FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017

* SAYS EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $385 MILLION AND $415 MILLION

* SAYS FORECASTING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $350 MILLION, INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION RELATED TO MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03‍​

* QUARTERLY REVENUES $606.81 MILLION VERSUS $402.2 MILLION

* ‍BOARD APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.4725 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $1.89 PER SHARE​

* SAYS IS TARGETING AT LEAST A 5 PERCENT ANNUAL DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE THROUGH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: