BRIEF-Semgroup to acquire Houston Fuel Oil terminal company

June 6 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp:

* SemGroup announces agreement to acquire Houston fuel oil terminal company

* SemGroup Corp says SemGroup is reaffirming its previously announced 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of between $270 million and $310 million

* SemGroup - the first payment will be $1.5 billion at closing

* SemGroup - assuming an early Q3 close, management expects hfotco to contribute between $60 million and $65 million of additional adjusted EBITDA during 2017

* SemGroup Corp says management anticipates HFOTCO 2018 adjusted ebitda of $135 million to $145 million growing to $180 million to $190 million in 2019

* Semgroup corp - management expects to increase capital expenditures from $500 million to $575 million in 2017

* Semgroup - first payment including the assumption of an estimated $785 million of existing hfotco debt

* Semgroup - first payment includes issuance of between $300 million to $400 million in common shares, at co's election, to alinda at $32.30 per share

* Semgroup - the remainder of the initial payment will be funded in cash from semgroup’s revolving credit facility

* Semgroup corp says in december 2017, management expects to recommend to the board of directors a dividend increase of 10 percent on an annualized basis

* Semgroup - including projects to be placed into service in 2018, 2019, sees hfotco 2018 adjusted ebitda of $135 million - $145 million, growing to $180-$190 million in 2019

* Semgroup corp says semgroup is raising its targeted dividend cagr from 8 percent to 10 percent through 2020