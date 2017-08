Aug 8 (Reuters) - SemiLEDs Corp

* SemiLEDs Corp says‍ on Aug 3, board appointed Roger Lee as a director of co, Lee has also been named to audit committee​ - SEC filing

* SemiLEDs Corp - ‍ with appointment of Lee to audit committee, co's audit committee meets requirements of Nasdaq listing rule 5605(C)(2)(A) Source text: (bit.ly/2hEp1Ts)