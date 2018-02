Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* SEMPRA ENERGY DECLARES DIVIDENDS AND RAISES ANNUALIZED COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND BY 9 PERCENT

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN APPROXIMATE 9-PERCENT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND ON SHARES OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK TO $3.58 PER SHARE​

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ‍DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.60 PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S RECENTLY ISSUED 6-PERCENT MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, SERIES A​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: