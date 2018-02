Feb 26 (Reuters) - SendGrid Inc:

* SENDGRID ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $31.9 MILLION TO $32.1 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 38 PERCENT TO $31.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 25 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $139 MILLION TO $141 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS APPROXIMATELY A BREAK-EVEN AMOUNT OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN Q1 2018​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.09​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: