Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senestech Inc:

* SENESTECH INC - ‍ON FEB 7, ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 26, 2015 BETWEEN CO AND NEOVENTA SOLUTIONS​

* SENESTECH SAYS ‍PARTIES MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE MARKETING AGREEMENT AND RELEASE EACH OTHER FROM ANY CLAIMS ARISING OUT OF IT - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2BZp4CA)