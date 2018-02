Feb 27 (Reuters) - Senior Housing Properties Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $278.6 MILLION VERSUS $274.3 MILLION

* QUARTERLY NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $0.25