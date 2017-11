Nov 14 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc

* ‍Expands cool program collaboration with Firmenich​

* Will receive upfront payment of $10 million for exclusive license and pre-payment of cool program royalty obligations from 2018 through 2020​

