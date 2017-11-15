FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement
频道
专题
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
路透精英汇
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
深度分析
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
中国财经
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc

* Senomyx Inc - ‍on Nov 14 co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement dated Dec 21, 2016​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍under terms of purchase agreement, Seonmyx has right to terminate purchase agreement at any time, at no cost to us​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, prior to termination, co had right to sell to lpc up to $14 million in shares of company s stock over 24 month period​

* Senomyx Inc says ‍termination of purchase agreement to be effective on November 15, 2017 - sec filing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2AIwfut] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below