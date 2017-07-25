BRIEF-Sensata Technologies reports Q2 EPS $0.46

1 分钟阅读
July 25 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding Nv
* Sensata technologies reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $781 million to $817 million
* Q2 revenue $839.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $834 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.12 to $3.20
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.81
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 revenue view $796.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sensata expects revenue to be between $3.214 billion and $3.290 billion for full year 2017
* Expects to incur approximately $1 to $2 million of integration-related expenses in Q3 of 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $3.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to incur approximately $19 million to $20 million of integration-related expenses for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: