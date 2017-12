BRIEF-Sensata Technologies Sees Revenue of $3.41 bln - $3.51 bln in 2018

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding Nv:

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CO ANTICIPATES REVENUE BETWEEN $3.41 BILLION AND $3.51 BILLION

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, CO ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EPS BETWEEN $3.52 AND $3.68

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SENSATA ANTICIPATES FREE CASH FLOW OF $533 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.42 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, CO ANTICIPATES REVENUE OF $3.9 BILLION

* - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020, CO ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EPS OF $4.43

* - SENSATA ANTICIPATES FREE CASH FLOW FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION