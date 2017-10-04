FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点49分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies Corp says co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct - SEC filing

* Sensient - amendment increases maximum aggregate amount Wells Fargo purchases for outstanding uncollected receivables from $40 million to $60 million

* Sensient Technologies Corp- amendment extends expiration date of receivables securitization program from October 2, 2017 until October 1, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2y1w3Iu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below