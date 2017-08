July 26 (Reuters) - Sensus Healthcare Inc

* Sensus Healthcare receives regulatory approval to sell the SRT-100 in China for the treatment and prevention of keloids

* Sensus Healthcare Inc says Chindex Medical plans to launch SRT-100 for treatment of keloids into market during Q4 of 2017

* Sensus Healthcare Inc - ‍SRT-100 has been cleared by China Food and Drug Administration to treat and prevent keloids​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: