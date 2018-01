Jan 17 (Reuters) - Senvest Management LLC:

* SENVEST MANAGEMENT LLC EXPRESSES CONCERNS REGARDING THE TERMS OF AURORA CANNABIS, INC’S TAKEOVER BID FOR CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC IN LETTER TO THE BOARD; ANNOUNCES VOTING AND TENDER INTENTIONS

* ‍SENVEST MANAGEMENT - PROPOSED PRICE UNDER AURORA CANNABIS‘S BID “SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES” CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS

* ‍SENVEST MANAGEMENT - HAS OWNERSHIP POSITION​ OF ABOUT 8 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS Source text for Eikon: