Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa:

* SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS - IN ADDITION, CERTAIN SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO 10 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES