Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP APPOINTS PETER LOPS AS CFO

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC - ‍ LOPS JOINS SEQUENTIAL FROM VIACOM MEDIA NETWORKS​

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS - ‍LOPS ASSUMES ROLE FROM PRESIDENT AND INTERIM CFO ANDREW COOPER WHO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT​