BRIEF-Serabi Gold reports ‍Q3 production of 9,657 ounces of gold​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Serabi Gold Plc

* ‍Q3 production of 9,657 ounces of gold​

* By end of q3, surface ore stocks were about 15,000 tonnes (30 june 2017: 12,000 tonnes) with an average grade of 3.2 g/t of gold​

* ‍company forecast 40,000 ounces of gold production for year, with an all in sustaining cost of between $950 and $975 per ounce​

* ‍An additional q4 of 10,000 ounces forecast should result in full year production of a minimum of approximately 38,000 ounces​